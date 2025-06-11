NATIONAL Union for Small-Scale Farmers in Zambia (NUSFAZ) Executive Director Ebony Loloji has urged the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) to reconsider its decision to stop buying soya beans from farmers. In May 2023, the Food Reserve Agency announced that it would not be buying soya beans from farmers that year because it was sitting on 100, 000 metric tonnes of the commodity. One month later, the Agency reversed its decision and announced that it would buy the commodity once it put its resources in order. The Agency did not buy soya beans in 2024 and it has maintained that it will still not buy the commodity this year. In an interview, Tuesday, Loloji said private players were taking advantage of...