Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane making his remarks during a public discussion forum in Lusaka on Friday 3rd May 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane making his remarks during a public discussion forum in Lusaka on Friday 3rd May 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

FINANCE and National Planning Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane says $20 million from the $750 million Eurobond was allocated and disbursed to the Development Bank of Zambia (DBZ) in 2014. Responding to a question from Nalikwanda MP Koonwa Simunji during a Question for Oral Answer session in the National Assembly, Musokotwane said the government later converted the $20 million into an equity contribution to DBZ in December 2016. He added that 37 small and medium-sized enterprises benefited from the programme. “A total of 20 million US dollar funding was allocated and paid to the Development Bank of Zambia in 2014 from the 750 million Euro-bonds. Madam, the government of the Republic of Zambia being the major shareholder of the DBZ, decided to...