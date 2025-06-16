THE Ministry of Finance and National Planning released K15.8 billion to finance public service delivery of which K5.5 billion went to debt servicing. In a statement released by the Ministry of Finance, K2.8 billion went to domestic debt, K2.6 went to external debt while K80.7 million towards dismantling arrears to various suppliers of goods & services “In May 2025, the Ministry of Finance & National Planning released K15.8 billion to finance public service delivery. Of this amount, K1.8 billion went to transfers, subsidies & social benefits, K1.9 billion to the implementation of various developmental programmes & general operations, K1.3 billion was spent on capital expenditure, K5.3 billion for the public service wage bill, & K5.5 billion was spent on debt...