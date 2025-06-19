THE Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) has announced that the final consignment of maize purchased from Tanzania under a government-to-government contract is en route to Zambia and is expected to arrive within the next seven days. In a statement, Wednesday, DMMU said the consignment marks the concluding phase of Zambia’s maize importation initiative from Tanzania which was launched in response to the severe drought that affected the country during the 2023/2024 farming season. “A delegation of Zambian government officials led by Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) Director for Disaster Humanitarian Operations Management Mr. Amos Mumba and Food Reserve Agency (FRA) Acting Executive Director Mr. Justine Chuunka is in Sumbawanga, Tanzania, to oversee the loading of the final consignment...