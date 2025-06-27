ZAMBIA’S Gross Domestic Product estimates for the first quarter of 2025 have indicated that the economy grew by 4.5 per cent from 2.2 per cent in the first quarter 2024. Speaking during June’s Monthly Bulletin, Zambia Statistics Agency (ZamStats) Acting Statistician General Sheila Mudenda said the growth was mainly attributed to Agriculture, forestry and fishing among others. “Gross Domestic Product (GDP) estimates for the first quarter of 2025 show that the economy grew by 4.5 percent from 2.2 percent in the first quarter of 2024. This represents an increase of 2.3 percent compared to the same quarter in 2024. These estimates are based on the year-on-year comparison of GDP at constant 2010 prices. The growth was mainly attributed to the...