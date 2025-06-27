THE country’s annual inflation for June 2025 has reduced to 14.1 per cent from 15.1 per cent recorded in May 2025. Speaking during this month’s bulletin, Zambia Statistics Agency (ZamStats) Acting Statistician General Sheila Mudenda said the reduction was mainly attributed to price movements in both food and non-food items. “Annual inflation for June 2025 slowed down to 14.1 percent from 15.3 percent recorded in May, 2025. This means that on average, prices of goods and services increased by 14.1 percent between June 2024 and June 2025. This development was mainly attributed to price movements in both food and non-food items. Annual food inflation for June 2025 was recorded at 16.7 percent compared to 17.9 percent in May 2025. This...