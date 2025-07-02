WORLD Bank Country Manager for Zambia Dr Achim Fock says the country’s economic outlook is improving with robust momentum in the mining sector, and a rebound in agriculture, among others. Speaking during the Launch of the Zambia Economic Update, Tuesday, Dr Foch however noted that significant risks persist due to lower global growth, uncertainties in trade policies, and climatic events. “Zambia’s economy showed resilience last year, expanding by four per cent despite the historic drought and associated load shedding, largely due to mining and services growth. Looking ahead, the outlook is improving, with robust momentum in the mining sector, a rebound in agriculture, and improvements in tourism. However, the economic update notes that significant risks persist due to lower global...