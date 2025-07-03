THE World Investment Report, which analyses macroeconomic trends and policy reforms worldwide has placed Zambia among countries that are “implementing significant structural reforms with the backing of multilateral development partners.” The Report which was published by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has spotlighted Zambia as one of Africa’s leading reform-driven economies, commending its strides in fiscal consolidation, debt restructuring, and inflation control. In a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance and National Planning, United Nations Secretary General António Guterres said this year’s report explored how international investment can help bridge the digital divide. “The newly released World Investment Report (Investment in the digital economy) published by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD),...