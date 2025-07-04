THE Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) has disclosed that the cost of living in Lusaka for a family of five increased by K490.41 in June, now standing at K11,763.38. Speaking during a press briefing, Thursday, JCTR Programmes Officer Lukwesa Musonda said the increase was notably driven by a significant rise in charcoal prices and other non-food components. “The analysis, covering January to June 2025, underscores the urgent need for robust economic interventions to alleviate the burden on Zambian households, particularly those most vulnerable. Comparing June 2025 BNNB to May 2025 in Lusaka for a family of five, the total basket saw an increase of ZMW 490.41. This rise was primarily driven by the non-food component, which increased by ZMW...