THE Ministry of Energy says it has identified a portfolio of strategic power projects intended to add 1,000 megawatts (MW) to the national grid by December 2025, in line with President Hakainde Hichilema’s directive. In a statement issued by the ministry’s Principal Public Relations Officer, Bob Sanjika, Sunday, Ministry of Energy Permanent Secretary for Electricity, Eng. Arnold Simwaba, disclosed at the Ndola Trade Fair that the Ministry was working with public and private sector stakeholders to accelerate these projects and address the country’s electricity deficit. “The Ministry of Energy has identified a portfolio of strategic power projects aimed at delivering 1,000 megawatts (MW) of additional electricity to the national grid by December 2025, in line with the directive issued by...