GOVERNMENT has disclosed that it collected revenue and grants amounting to K89 billion between January and June 2025, compared to a target of K91.8 billion. This outturn comprised tax revenue of K70.3 billion, non-tax revenue of K17.7 billion, and grants amounting to K1.1 billion. This is against a target of K3.8 billion in grants, resulting in an under-collection of K2.7 billion, which was primarily attributed to lower-than-anticipated disbursements from some cooperating partners. According to the 2026-2028 Medium Term Budget Plan Green Paper, released by the Ministry of Finance and National Planning, mineral royalty collections amounted to K7.2 billion against a target of K7.9 billion, representing an under-collection of K782.7 million, which was largely attributed to the general decline in global...