MILLERS Association of Zambia (MAZ) president Andrew Chintala is urging all market players who are accessing maize at affordable prices to also pass on the benefit to farmers and consumers. Meanwhile, Chintala says the association projects to buy over 1.8 million metric tonnes of maize for this season in order to supply the domestic markets. Speaking on the Hot Seat programme, Tuesday, Chintala said the current bumper harvest was already paying off, as mealie meal prices have dropped, with the average price now ranging from K200, K220 and K230. “I would appeal to all those players in the market that those who are accessing maize at a very affordable price, let’s pass the benefit to the farmers and the consumers....