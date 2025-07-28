AGRICULTURAL and Commercial Cooperative Society of Zambia (ACSZ) president Dr Bernard Moonga says at least 24 countries are expected to participate in this year’s show, which will run from July 30th to August 4th, 2025. Giving an update on the upcoming Agricultural and Commercial Show, Friday, Dr Moonga said the first three days of the show would be dedicated to business-to-business interactions, while the last three days would feature a mixture of entertainment and business-to-consumer engagements. “On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Agricultural and Commercial Cooperative Society of Zambia, it gives me great pleasure to inform you that the 97th Edition of the Agricultural and Commercial Show will run from July 30th to August 4th, 2025, under...