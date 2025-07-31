THE Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has maintained the pump prices for petrol, diesel, kerosene and jet A-1 for August. Petrol remains at K28.00 per litre, diesel at K23.13, kerosene at K21.98 and jet A-1 at K23.94. In a statement, Thursday, ERB Board Chairperson James Banda explained that the decision was made because the Kwacha had appreciated by 4.04 percent against the US Dollar, from K24.27 to K23.29. “Since the last fuel price review on 30th June 2025, the international price of petrol reduced by 1.49%, from US$75.71/bbl to US$74.58/bbl. Diesel increased by 6.55% from US$81.37/bbl to US$86.70/bbl while the price of Kerosene/Jet A-1 increased by 4.57% from US$79.63/bblto US$83.27/bbl. Further, in July 2025, the Kwacha appreciated against the United States...