ZAMBIA and Brazil are set to hold a Business and Investment Symposium in October 2025. The event is specifically aimed at Brazilian companies interested in entering the Southern African market through Zambia. According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance, Wednesday, the symposium would provide guidance on navigating Zambia’s regulatory environment, accessing finance and building export partnerships. “Zambia and Brazil are strengthening bilateral cooperation with a renewed focus on agribusiness, infrastructure development, and investment in strategic trade corridors. During a recent high-level visit to ApexBrazil, the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency, Zambian Ministers of Finance and Agriculture, accompanied by senior Presidential advisors, presented a compelling vision for deepened economic collaboration between the two nations – a pivotal...