ZAMBIA’S annual inflation rate for July 2025 has dropped to 13.0 per cent from 14.1 per cent recorded in June, representing a 1.1 percentage point decline. However, the country recorded a trade deficit of K5.3 billion in June 2025, a significant reversal from the K1.5 billion surplus registered in May. Speaking during a press briefing, Thursday, Zambia Statistics Agency (ZamStats) Acting Statistician General Sheila Mudenda attributed the decline in inflation to price movements in both food and non-food items. “Annual inflation for July 2025 slowed down to 13.0 percent from 14.1 percent recorded in June, 2025. This means that on average, prices of goods and services increased by 13.0 percent between July 2024 and July 2025. This development was attributed...