ZESCO Limited has won the Best Overall Exhibit and Best Infrastructure Development Exhibit awards at this year’s 97th Agricultural and Commercial Show. And the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has scooped the first prize for best regulatory authority, with Stanbic bank taking the first prize for best banking exhibit and best renewable energy exhibit. According to a statement on the company’s Facebook page, Saturday, Zesco said the event showcased its efforts in driving Zambia’s energy shift towards a climate-resilient system. “After weeks of hard work, ZESCO Limited yesterday (Saturday) emerged victorious, winning the Best Overall Exhibit award at the 97th Agricultural and Commercial Show, themed “Adapting to Climate Change.” This prestigious event has showcased ZESCO’s efforts in driving Zambia’s energy shift...