ECONOMIC and Financial expert Andrew Chibuye says government has been effective in its ability to control expenditure. And Chibuye says Zambia’s economy has been sick with various ailments such as excessive debt which caused it to be in hospital. Meanwhile, Chibuye says the economy has been tough on citizens, especially the less privileged. Speaking when he featured on ZNBC Sunday interview, Chibuye said the UPND government had shown fiscal discipline. “Generally, if you look at fiscal discipline, I think the target is about the GDP deficit, which is around 3.1 per cent in terms of controlling the budget deficit. It is normal to operate [on] a budget deficit. It is actually a very agreeable target because it is almost...