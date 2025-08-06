National Association for Smallholder Farmers (NASFA) Executive Director Professor Frank Kayula speaks during the launch of the Beyond Maize Study Report by HIVOS at Chamba Valley Exotic Hotel in Lusaka on August 21, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

National Association for Smallholder Farmers (NASFA) Executive Director Professor Frank Kayula speaks during the launch of the Beyond Maize Study Report by HIVOS at Chamba Valley Exotic Hotel in Lusaka on August 21, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

NATIONAL Association for Smallholder Farmers (NASFA) Executive Director Professor Frank Kayula says the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) is currently offering the best maize price on the market. And Professor Kayula says the country should not be afraid to export the excess maize that is available, stating that Zambia’s maize is on high demand in many countries due to its excellent quality. Speaking when he featured on Diamond TV, Monday, Prof Kayula said FRA was buying maize at K6.70 per kg compared to K4 per kg which was being offered by briefcase buyers. “There are some of those [farmers] who signed that they’ll sell the 10 bags to FRA but right now they are complaining but they don’t have anywhere else...