PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says the MoU signed between Egypt and Zambia for the procurement of drugs from Egypt has upgraded the country’s drug availability to around 70 percent. And Infrastructure and Housing Minister Charles Milupi says government is facilitating the setting up of an open-door office for Arab contractors in Zambia. Meanwhile Egyptian Ambassador to Zambia Mayanda Essam says Egypt is aware of the strategic importance of the Lobito corridor project for Zambia and is willing to drive cross-border economic integration in Africa. Speaking during a meeting with Arab Egyptian Contractors, Wednesday, President Hichilema said when the UPND assumed office, the health sector was in bad shape. “When we took public office, we found the health sector in a very...