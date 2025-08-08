ZAMBIA Airports Corporation Limited (ZACL) has appointed Urvesh Desai as Managing Director, effective September 1, 2025. ZACL Senior Corporate Affairs and Communication Manager Mwamba Siame says Desai’s proven track record in financial strategy, organisational transformation and corporate governance will play a key role in reinforcing the comapny’s efforts to position Zambia as a leading aviation hub in the region. In a statement, Thursday, Siame said Desai’s global outlook, paired with his understanding of the local environment, will lead ZACL to its next phase of growth and transformation. “The Board of Zambia Airports Corporation Limited (ZACL) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Urvesh J. Desai as Managing Director, effective 1 September, 2025. Mr Desai brings to ZACL a wealth...