KONKOLA Copper Mines (KCM) says it is encouraged by President Hakainde Hichilema’s directive to maintain and accelerate progress on the Konkola Deep Mining Project (KDMP), with the goal of achieving an annual copper production target of 300,000 tonnes by 2031. In a statement, Friday, KCM Public Relations and Communications Manager Victoria Kabwe Zimba said President Hichilema made these remarks during his visit to mining firm’s stand at the recently concluded Agricultural and Commercial Show, held in Lusaka. “Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) is encouraged by the directive from His Excellency, Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema, to maintain and accelerate progress on the Konkola Deep Mining Project (KDMP), with the goal of achieving an annual copper production target of 300,000 tonnes by...