CIVIL Society for Poverty Reduction (CSPR) Executive Director Isabel Mukelabai says that while recent reductions in the prices of some essential food and non-food items are welcome, the overall cost of living in Zambia remains high. The Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection’s (JCTR) Basic Needs and Nutrition Basket (BNNB) recently revealed that the cost of living for a family of five in Lusaka dropped by K160.96, now standing at K11,602.37. The decline was attributed to price reductions in selected essential goods. In an interview, Friday, Mukelabai said these slight decreases, largely driven by improved economic conditions and reduced food inflation in the second quarter, have offered some relief. However, she stressed that the changes were too minimal to ease the...