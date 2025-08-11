FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says the release of K18.4 billion in July by the Treasury is a demonstration of government’s commitment to implementing the budget and meeting set targets. In July 2025, the Ministry of Finance and National Planning released K18.4 billion to finance public service delivery, of which, K3.1 billion went towards the implementation of various government programmes and general operations, K2.2 billion was spent on capital expenditure, K3 billion for transfers, subsidies and social benefits, K4.7 billion for the public service wage bill, and K5.4 billion for arrears and debt service (both domestic and external). In a statement issued by the Office of the Secretary to the Treasury, Dr Musokotwane said over the last...