FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says Zambia will in the next month sign a concession agreement with TAZARA for the development of the Lobito Corridor to facilitate trade and promote regional integration. And Dr Musokotwane says this will be done under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) because the country has no money. Meanwhile, USA-based Zambian Law Professor Muna Ndulo says Africa’s efforts in economic integration have not fully succeeded due to little political will from member countries. Speaking during a public lecture on the challenges of implementing the African Free Trade Agreement organised by the Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula Foundation, Thursday, Dr Musokotwane said export trade was the only way to mitigate the country’s poverty and improve its...