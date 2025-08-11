The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) says it has seized two trucks carrying 66,000 litres of smuggled ethanol causing a loss of K3 million to government revenue. ZRA Corporate Communications Manager Oliver Nzala says the Authority entries reveal Zambia Breweries as the importer and Circle Transtra International Limited as the declarant or agent. In a statement issued Sunday, Nzala said the two trucks entered Zambia through Nakonde and were declared as carrying 132 packages of Calcium Hypochlorite each. “The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has seized two trucks carrying 66,000 litres of smuggled ethanol with a revenue loss of K3 million to the Zambian government. The two trucks which entered Zambia through the Nakonde One Stop Border Post were both declared as...