THE Zambia Public Procurement Authority (ZPPA) says it conducted an investigation into a tender for the provision of service maintenance of 12 Automated Teller Machines for the National Savings and Credit Bank (NATSAVE) following a complaint from a bidder. ZPPA Acting Director General Justin Matimuna says the Authority carried out 16 investigations into various procurement matters in the second quarter of this year. Speaking at a press briefing, Friday, Matimuna said following the establishment of irregularities in the tender process, ZPPA directed NATSAVE to terminate the procurement proceedings and re-tender with clearly defined instructions and consistent bidding procedures. “In the second quarter of 2025, ZPPA undertook investigations on various procurement matters and a total of 16 investigations were undertaken. The...