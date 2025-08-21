ECONOMICS Association of Zambia (EAZ) National Secretary, Dr Nicholus Mainza, says it is “over-ambitious and overrated” for former EAZ president Dr Lubinda Haabazoka to rate President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND government nine out of ten on fiscal discipline and performance when gaps still remain in social expenditure. Appearing on Hot FM recently, Dr Haabazoka said he had upgraded his earlier rating of President Hichilema and the UPND government from eight to nine out of ten, citing improved fiscal discipline. But in an interview Wednesday, Dr Mainza said such a rating ignored the government’s continued prioritisation of social expenditure, which he described as a liability to the treasury. “Rating President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND government nine out of ten...