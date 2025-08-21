OIL Marketing Companies Association of Zambia (OMCAZ) president, Dr Kafula Mubanga, has projected that fuel pump prices could fall to single digits between 2026 and 2027 if the Central Bank’s forecast of single-digit inflation for the same period materialises. Dr Mubanga has also emphasised the need for oil marketing companies (OMCs) to be listed on the Lusaka Stock Exchange to enhance confidence, transparency, and inclusivity in shareholder structures. The Bank of Zambia (BoZ) recently projected that inflation would fall into the 6–8 percent target band in the first quarter of 2026, earlier than anticipated in May 2025. The updated forecast indicated an average inflation of 7.7 percent in 2026, sustained through the first half of 2027. Responding to this, Dr...