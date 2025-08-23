Minister of Energy Makozo Chikote making his remarks during the ZESCO Limited signing ceremony of power purchase agreements with developers, micro-generation and developer initiated projects at Mulungushi conference center in Lusaka on Tuesday 18th February 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

ENERGY Minister Makozo Chikote has assured that the country has sufficient diesel stock of 64,876,487 litres which is equivalent to 14 days of national consumption. Meanwhile, Oil Marketing Companies Association (OMCAZ) president Dr Kafula Mubanga says the erratic shortage of diesel the country is currently experiencing is a result of systematic challenges in the Open Access tendering process. Recently, social media reports have been suggesting that the country had a shortgage of diesel. In a statement, Friday, Chikote said his Ministry was working closely with the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) and had taken note of recent reports of fuel shortages at some filling stations. “The Ministry of Energy working closely with the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has taken note of...