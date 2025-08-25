MINISTRY of Mines and Minerals Development Permanent Secretary Dr Hapenga Kabeta says the establishment of the Minerals Regulation Commission will help to curb illegal mining. Recently, the Mines Workers Union of Zambia called for tightened regulations by government, following the suspension of two Chinese Mines involved in illegal mining activities in Kasempa District. Commenting on this in an interview, Saturday, Dr Kabeta said the Commission would be fully operational by August month-end. “We have established a Minerals Regulation Commission. This is our hope. It will streamline everything and there will be effective regulation and ensure adherence to the regulations by both foreigners and locals. At the moment, the biggest challenge we have is that we have a situation where we...