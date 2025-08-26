THE Bank of Zambia (BoZ) has dispelled assertions suggesting that security features of the new currency are inadequate and therefore need enhancement. In a statement, Monday, BoZ Assistant Director Communications Besnat Mwanza said the Central Bank had incorporated innovations into the design of the new banknotes, ensuring that they were equipped with the state of the art security features. “The bank of Zambia would like to dispel assertions suggesting that the security features of the new currency are inadequate, and therefore, need to be changed. A core function of any currency was to maintain its integrity and resist counterfeiting. Over the past decade, there has been significant technological advancements in the development of banknote security features. The bank has incorporated...