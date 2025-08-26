PREMIER Consult Limited Chief Executive Officer Professor Oliver Saasa says Zambia’s economy struggled in the past decade, but began to recover after the UPND took office in 2021. Prof Saasa has attributed the renewed investor confidence, particularly in the mining sector, to the government’s consistency in policy direction. Featuring on Diamond TV’s COSTA programme, Prof Saasa noted that under the PF administration, the mining sector recorded minimal growth. “Unfortunately, one must say we need to diversify but that’s actually the bottom line. The major contributor to GDP, the growth of this economy is a major contributor to employment opportunities. Unfortunately, we haven’t been doing very well until about 2021. If you look at the expansion of the mining sector, over...