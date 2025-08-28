Minister of Energy Makozo Chikote making his remarks during the ZESCO Limited signing ceremony of power purchase agreements with developers, micro-generation and developer initiated projects at Mulungushi conference center in Lusaka on Tuesday 18th February 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

ENERGY Minister Makozo Chikote says government is seeking $11.6 billion in investments by 2030, in order to expand electricity generation and meet the country’s growing energy demand. And Chikote said $9.5 billion is expected to be mobilised from private sector sources under the Mission 300 initiative. In a statement issued by Ministry of Energy Principal Public Relations Officer Bob Sianjalika, Wednesday, Chikote said government had introduced key reforms to attract private sector investment. “Zambia is seeking US$11.6 billion in investments by 2030 to expand electricity generation and meet the country’s growing energy demand, Energy Minister Makozo Chikote has announced. The Minister’s address was delivered on his behalf by Director of Energy, Mr Mafayo Ziba, at the opening of the Commercial...