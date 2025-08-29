THE annual inflation rate for August 2025 has decreased to 12.6 percent, from 13.0 percent recorded in July, due to price movements in both food and non-food items. Zambia Statistics Agency Acting Statistician General Sheila Mudenda says Zambia recorded a 19.7 percent increase in trade, stating that cumulative total trade for the period January to July 2025 was K376.1 billion, while that of 2024 for the same period was K314.2 billion. Speaking at a press briefing, Thursday, Mudenda said Lusaka Province contributed the highest overall annual inflation at 3.9 percentage points, while Northwestern province contributed the lowest at 0.5 percentage points. “Annual inflation for August 2025 slowed down to 12.6 percent from 13.0 percent recorded in July, 2025. This means...