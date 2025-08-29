TRADE Kings Group has announced its partnered with the Zambia Association of Manufacturers (ZAM) to sponsor this year’s Manufacturer’s Month. In a statement, Thursday, Group Public Relations Manager Bridget Kambobe said the Manufacturers Month would feature a series of activities designed to highlight the strength of Zambia’s manufacturing sector and showcase the role of the industry in driving economic diversification and national development. “The Trade Kings Group, Zambia’s leading diversified FMCG manufacturer, is proud to announce its role as Partner Sponsor of the 15th Manufacturers Month, hosted by the Zambia Association of Manufacturers (ZAM). This year’s edition is of historic significance as it coincides with ZAM’s 40th anniversary, celebrated under the theme: “40 Years of Excellence: Driving Industrial Growth Through...