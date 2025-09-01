THE Bank of Zambia (BoZ) has announced that it has started issuing new K100 and K50 banknotes, effective September 1, 2025. In a statement, Monday, BoZ Assistant Director of Communications Besnat Mwanza said the central bank had simultaneously begun withdrawing the old K100 and K50 denominations from circulation. “We are pleased to inform you that, effective today, September 1, 2025, the Bank has commenced the issuance of the new K100 and K50 banknotes under the Heritage Series, while simultaneously beginning the withdrawal of the old K100 and K50 denominations from circulation. The withdrawal of these old notes is being carried out in accordance with the provisions of Statutory Instrument No. 9 of 2025, issued by the Minister of Finance and...