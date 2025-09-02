OIL Marketing Companies Association of Zambia (OMCAZ) president Dr Kafula Mubanga has described the recent increase in fuel pump prices by the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) as reasonable. He says the hike provides a cushion for the OMCs who were unable to supply the products because they felt the prices were not competitive. On Sunday, the ERB increased the price of petrol from K28 to K29.18 per litre and diesel from K23.13 to K25.02 per litre for the month of September. The ERB also adjusted the prices of kerosene and Jet A-1 upwards from K21.98 to K23.64 and K23.94 to K25.83 per litre, respectively. Commenting on the development in an interview, Monday, Dr Mubanga said the increase was reasonable due...