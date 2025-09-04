Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga confering with Swedish Ambassador to Zambia Johan Hallenborg during the launch of the Energy Efficiency for Sustainable Livelihoods in Africa, Zambia Country Window Project (EELA) in Lusaka on Wednesday 3rd September 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga confering with Swedish Ambassador to Zambia Johan Hallenborg during the launch of the Energy Efficiency for Sustainable Livelihoods in Africa, Zambia Country Window Project (EELA) in Lusaka on Wednesday 3rd September 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

THE Zambian and Swedish governments have launched the Energy Efficiency for Sustainable Livelihoods in Africa (EELA) project aimed at promoting energy efficiency interventions that support sustainable, inclusive industrialisation in the country. Commerce, Trade and Industry Minister Chipoka Mulenga says the launch of the project is a timely initiative amidst Zambia’s loadshedding challenges. And Swedish Ambassador to Zambia Johan Hallenborg says the project is worth 5.2 million euros over four years. The project will be funded by the government of Sweden and implemented by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO). The project is being carried out in partnership with the Ministry of Energy (MOE), the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry (MCTI), the Zambia Bureau of Standards (ZABS), and the...