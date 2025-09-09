ZESCO has attributed the reduced electricity supply currently affecting some parts of the country to “system instability”. The announcement was made after some citizens complained about receiving as little as three hours of power daily, while residents in other areas complained that they had not seen electricity for days. In a press statement issued, Tuesday, Zesco’s Corporate Affairs Department explained that its technical teams were actively working to resolve these challenges and restore stable supply in the shortest possible time. “ZESCO wishes to inform its valued customers that the reduced electricity supply currently being experienced in some areas is due to system instability affecting the electricity network. Our technical teams are actively working to resolve these challenges and restore stable...