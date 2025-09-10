FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane has urged the Lusaka Stock Exchange (LuSE) to extend its trading hours, saying the government is working towards creating a 24-hour economy. Speaking during the LuSE pre-budget townhall engagement on Tuesday, Dr Musokotwane said government was ready to collaborate with LuSE to address obstacles preventing more companies from listing on the stock market. “Obviously, I am also aware that as an industry, you also have your own issues that you need to address and make the industry to be more innovative. One of those as I understand it is that you only trade for two hours. So, I don’t know whether this is due to lack of volume of business or what,...