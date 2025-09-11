THE Lusaka Stock Exchange (LuSE) Chief Executive Officer, Nicholas Kabaso, has said the bourse would consider operating 24/7 if it makes the market more attractive. On Tuesday, Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane challenged LuSE during a Townhall pre-budget engagement to consider extending its hours of operation. Responding to the challenge in an interview, Wednesday, Kabaso described the idea of 24/7 trading as a progressive direction. “It’s a challenge that we need to keep on considering. We are currently operating five hours a day. We recently increased it from four hours in 2024. Early this year, as of January 1st, we adjusted to have these number of hours from four to five hours. So, effectively this year we...