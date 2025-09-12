MINISTRY of Energy Permanent Secretary Eng Arnold Simwaba says the country is currently generating an average of 1,752 megawatts of power but has pointed out that it is not enough. In May 2025, Energy Minister Makozo Chikote revealed that the average electricity generation stood at 1,806MW against the average national demand of 2,400MW. Speaking when he was featured on the Red-Hot breakfast show, Simwaba said Kariba was currently generating an average of 793 megawatts. “Now, current generation, so now power is not constant. When you are talking about today, I am going to generate 100 megawatts, it doesn’t mean you are going to get that 100 megawatts constantly; there are ups and downs. The figures that I am going to...