THE Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has seized K3.7 million and US$3,091 in suspected undeclared income and taxes from four mining companies in Kasempa. In a statement, Monday, the authority announced that it had successfully conducted an enforcement operation on Katenge Resources Ltd, Ken Reliable, Sunion Investment and Sino Octascene. The authority also stated that one of the directors of Sino Octascene, Huang Qingyi, was arrested on site after attempting to bribe a ZRA officer with K10,000. “The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA), through its Investigation Department, has successfully conducted an enforcement operation targeting four (4) non-compliant mining premises in Kasempa District. The operation formed part of the authority’s efforts to curb tax evasion, ensure compliance with tax laws, and safeguard government...