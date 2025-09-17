THE Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has proposed that the Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) threshold be increased from the current K5,100 to K10,000 in the 2026 national budget. The union has also suggested reducing tax bands, with the highest rate dropping from 37 to 25 percent, and the lowest from 20 to 15 percent. In an interview, Thursday, ZCTU president Blake Mulala said raising the threshold to K10,000 would align taxation with the basic needs monthly basket. “We have always made submissions to the government through the Ministry of Finance before, as usual where they take stakeholder submissions on the National budget. We have seen some minimal attention like last year. I think there was no attention given to our pro...