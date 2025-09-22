FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says it is not possible for government to increase the Pay As You Earn (PAYE) tax-free threshold to K10,000. Recently, Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) president Blake Mulala suggested an increment of the PAYE threshold to K10,000 in the 2026 National Budget as a way of providing relief to workers in line with the current high cost of living. Responding to the suggestion in an interview, Sunday, Dr Musokotwane said he understood the need to provide tax relief to workers, but emphasised that this responsibility was not solely a preserve of the government, but of employers as well. “That is not possible. I do understand the need to give relief to...