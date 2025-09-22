THE Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has seized a truck laden with smuggled alcoholic beverages concealed in bags of fish, with an estimated revenue loss of over K780,000. In a statement issued, Sunday, ZRA Corporate Communications Manager Oliver Nzala said the interception occurred on Saturday, September 20, along the Mongu-Senanga road. “The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has intercepted and seized a truck carrying smuggled alcoholic beverages concealed in bags of fish. Upon noticing the ZRA vehicle, the driver of the truck which was heading to Lusaka, attempted to resist inspection. A thorough check revealed that the consignment had no customs documentation, confirming it as a case of outright smuggling with a revenue loss of over K780,000. This is part of ZRA...