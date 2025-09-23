PRESIDENTIAL Delivery Unit (PDU) Manager for Projects Cuthbert Munankwenka says it is almost a crime to appear before President Hakainde Hichilema with white eyes if one works in the energy sector, as they are expected to have red eyes from sleepless nights. Speaking on Hot FM recently, Munankwenka said government’s 2022 pronouncements about having dealt with load shedding were theoretically true, but that the country had no control over rainfall. “I think a lot is being done. It’s almost a crime to show up in front of the President with white eyes if you are working in energy right now. We are expected to have red eyes from sleepless nights, and this is exactly what’s being done. Now, if you...