THE Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) in Chirundu District has seized two trucks carrying smuggled alcoholic beverages and cosmetics. ZRA Corporate Communications Manager Oliver Nzala says the revenue loss to the country from the smuggled alcohol and cosmetics is K4.1 million and K805,000, respectively. In a statement issued, Monday, Nzala said the two trucks were intercepted when the drivers tried to use an unauthorised gate and route from the Chirundu One Stop Border. “The Zambia Revenue Authority has seized two trucks carrying smuggled alcoholic beverages and cosmetics, with a revenue loss of over K4.9 million. The interceptions were made on the same night, with both trucks using an unauthorised gate and route from the Chirundu One Stop Border with the help...