ENERGY Regulation Board (ERB) Director General Elijah Sichone says the Open Access tendering process is still in effect despite a disturbance resulting into emergency procurement. And Sichone says it is a breach of licence conditions for Oil Marketing Companies to hoard fuel. Meanwhile, Sichone says Zambia is in negotiations with Tanzania, Mozambique and Namibia to ensure that problems of delayed importation of fuel are resolved. Speaking when he featured on Hot FM Breakfast Show, Tuesday, Sichone said Open Access would still continue after the emergency procurement. “The situation with Open Access is that we had an emergency procurement that was done because of the challenges that we had. We’ve also had some teething problems which are now being addressed. Open...